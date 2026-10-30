Cyprus’ Ministry of Health has launched an information campaign aimed at promoting natural childbirth and reducing the number of preterm births. As Cyprus Mail reports, the campaign will run throughout November and will include World Prematurity Day, observed on November 17.

Caesarean section rates

According to the ministry, 61.8% of births in Cyprus were completed by caesarean section in 2024. The share of preterm births stood at 13%.

The agency stated that in the absence of medical indications for a caesarean section, natural childbirth is generally an appropriate choice for the mother and child. The ministry aims to reduce the share of caesarean sections to below 60% in 2026.

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Information for expectant mothers

The campaign is intended for pregnant women and their families. They were urged to review information responsibly and discuss scientific evidence with their doctor and midwife while preparing an individual birth plan.

The ministry also recalled that all pregnant women in Cyprus have access to free consultations with a community midwife through the Gesy general healthcare system. The agency called on stakeholders to support the campaign, stressing that reliable information, evidence-based choices and cooperation can help reduce medically unjustified caesarean sections and prevent preterm births.

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