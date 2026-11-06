The Ministry of Health has clarified when anesthesia and sedation are free for patients

Anesthesia and sedation provided under the Medical Guarantees Program do not require additional payment from patients.

This is stated in a clarification from the Ministry of Health.

“Anesthesia and sedation during surgical procedures, certain examinations, and medical treatments are covered by the Medical Guarantees Program (MGP). This means that patients can receive them free of charge at healthcare facilities that have a corresponding contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU). The state covers the cost of these services,” the Ministry of Health stated.

The ministry explained that anesthesia provides pain relief during medical procedures, while sedation helps reduce anxiety and discomfort. The need for their use and the appropriate method are determined by the doctor depending on the procedure, the patient’s condition, and medical indications.

The Medical Guarantees Program covers anesthesia, sedation, or anesthesiological support during:

surgical procedures—operations in an inpatient setting and same-day surgery, as well as organ transplants;

diagnostic and therapeutic procedures—including colonoscopy, gastroscopy, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, bronchoscopy, and certain invasive procedures during inpatient treatment;

diagnosis and treatment of hematological and oncohematological diseases—including bone marrow and lumbar punctures, trephine biopsies, and lymph node biopsies;

providing care for acute stroke and myocardial infarction—in particular during invasive procedures;

chemotherapy and radiation therapy—during invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures requiring anesthesiological support;

obstetrics and infertility treatment—during surgical procedures, obstetric procedures, and certain stages of assisted reproductive technology, including transvaginal follicular aspiration.

Based on medical indications, during certain endoscopic examinations, biological samples may also be collected for histological or cytological examination, and in some cases, necessary therapeutic interventions may be performed.

The Ministry of Health noted that, depending on the healthcare package, the requirements may use different terms: local or general anesthesia, sedation, anesthesiological support, or supervision. At the same time, if the service is included in the relevant Medical Guarantees Program package and is provided based on medical indications, the patient should not be required to pay separately for anesthesia, sedation, or the anesthesiologist’s services.

If a healthcare facility demands payment for anesthesia, sedation, or the services of an anesthesiologist—which are covered by the relevant Medical Guarantees Program package—the patient may file a complaint with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU).

To do so, call the contact center at 16-77 or fill out the online complaint form on the National Health Service of Ukraine’s official website. The complaint should include the name of the healthcare facility, the circumstances surrounding the care provided, and the service for which payment was requested.

Source: Ministry of Health

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