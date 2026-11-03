Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Seattle Children's Hospital, together with the Children's Oncology Group, found that genetic changes present in samples of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at diagnosis may be associated with the risk of relapse in children. As News-Medical reports, the significance of these changes depends on the genetic subtype of leukemia.

B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common cancer in children. With current treatments, more than 90% of patients survive, but treatment outcomes are worse after the disease returns. Researchers believe that analyzing genetic features at diagnosis may help assess the risk of relapse more accurately before treatment begins.

Samples from 183 patients compared

The authors compared DNA samples obtained at initial diagnosis and after relapse in 183 cases of childhood B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to the source, this is the largest study of its kind, making it possible to analyze genetic changes at the level of individual disease subtypes.

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The researchers expected to identify mutations that equally increase the risk of relapse across different subtypes. Instead, they concluded that the risk depends on the specific mutation and other genetic characteristics of the leukemia.

Different risk in the ETV6::RUNX1 subtype

One example concerns the ETV6::RUNX1 subtype, which is usually associated with a more favorable prognosis. Within this subtype, patients with a fusion of ETV6 exon 5 and RUNX1 exon 4 had a significantly higher risk of relapse than patients with a fusion of ETV6 exon 5 and RUNX1 exon 3. Relapse also occurred sooner in the first group.

Genomic comparison also showed that about 3% of cases clinically classified as relapses were biologically similar to new cancers unrelated to the primary leukemia. According to the authors, this is important for treatment selection, since a new disease may not require the high-intensity protocol used in cases of relapse. The findings were published in the journal Blood.

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