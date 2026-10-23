Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has called on the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Children and Families Agency to take measures to support medical checkups for children who do not attend school. The Japan Times reports.

Government survey data

According to a study released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, 5.7% of elementary school students and 19.9% of junior high school students who do not attend school did not undergo all examinations provided for in school health checkups last year.

The first government survey on health checkups for such students covered participation from April to September last year at 19 elementary schools and 33 junior high schools in 30 municipalities across the country. All components of the health checkup were completed by 17.8% of elementary school students and 12.2% of junior high school students among those who do not attend school.

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Checkups separately from other students

In some cases, scoliosis and kidney diseases were detected late because health checkups had not been conducted. Some municipalities allow students to undergo checkups at school on a day and at a time when they will not meet other children, or to visit local medical institutions.

In some areas, the health of these children is monitored during home visits in cooperation with local government social welfare departments. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications asked the three agencies to inform municipalities about these practices and central government support programs.

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