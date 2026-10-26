At the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv, doctors were able to fully restore the hearing of 13-year-old Viktor from the Volyn region, who lost his hearing after receiving a severe blow to his right ear with a knee during soccer practice.

There were no external injuries, but the boy instantly lost hearing in one ear. He was diagnosed with acute sensorineural hearing loss at his local clinic, but standard treatment was ineffective.

CT and MRI scans showed that the ossicles, temporal bone, and auditory nerve were undamaged. Doctors identified a rare injury—a concussion of the inner ear.

To treat the condition, specialists administered corticosteroids directly into the middle ear cavity. After several procedures, his hearing began to return and eventually recovered completely. Prior to this, the boy had been unable to hear in his right ear for nearly a month.

Source: Center for Pediatric Medicine, Okhmatdyt Hospital, Lviv

Thoracic surgeons at the Center for Pediatric Medicine helped a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from the Lviv region who had been suffering from a dry cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing for about six months.

As a reminder, doctors in Lviv saved 77-year-old Stepan Rebets, who was diagnosed with an extremely rare liver tumor measuring 25×17 centimeters. Due to the tumor’s hormonal activity, the man’s body was losing sugar, and the patient himself fell into a hypoglycemic coma due to critically low glucose levels.

Prior to this, specialists at the St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv successfully performed a complex kidney-preserving surgery on an 8-year-old boy from the Ternopil region using the Senhance robotic system with built-in artificial intelligence.

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