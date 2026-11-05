A 9-month-old girl who was injured in a car accident was admitted to the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv. During the trip, the infant was sitting on her father’s lap instead of in a car seat.

Another car crashed into the rear of the vehicle where the family was traveling. From the impact, the child was thrown against her father, the front seat, and the door. The adults were not injured.

Doctors diagnosed the girl with a concussion, a closed head injury, and a linear fracture of the parietal bone. Surgery was not required—the child was transferred to the neurosurgery department for treatment and observation.

Doctors emphasize that even during short trips, infants must be secured in appropriate car seats. Such safety measures can prevent serious injuries and save lives.

Source: Lviv Center for Pediatric Medicine.

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