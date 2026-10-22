Taiwan recorded 18 mpox cases in the first 19 days of October, the highest monthly figure in the past two years. Local infection cases have been reported every week for seven consecutive weeks, Taipei Times reports, citing Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the beginning of the year, as of Monday, Taiwan has recorded 52 mpox cases: 41 infections were detected within the country, while another 11 cases were imported. According to Guo Hongwei, director of the Center for Epidemic Intelligence, 16 of the 18 cases registered in October involved the Clade 1b virus variant, which was first identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in September 2023.

Clade 1b cases

In total, 30 people have tested positive for Clade 1b this year. Of these, 22 cases were local and eight were imported: six from Thailand and two from Hong Kong. According to contact tracing data, the 16 people with Clade 1b registered in October were between 20 and 50 years old, all had unprotected sexual contact, and only two had received an mpox vaccination.

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Guo Hongwei said that the risk of cross-border spread of Clade 1b is growing, as confirmed cases of this variant have been recorded in 68 countries and territories. He also drew attention to an increase in mpox cases in some countries of the WHO Western Pacific Region.

Vaccination recommendations

Taiwan’s CDC said that the number of cases recorded this year is about 20% higher than during the same period last year. The agency urged people eligible for vaccination to complete the two-dose vaccine course. According to the CDC’s estimate, full vaccination provides about 90% protection, while one dose provides from 40% to 80%.

State-funded mpox vaccination in Taiwan is available at 327 medical institutions. The CDC urged vaccination for people who had sexual contact with multiple partners, engaged in sex work, or had sex at commercial venues.

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