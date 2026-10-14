Researchers at the Wyss Institute at Harvard University in the United States identified the SRSF1 gene as a potential target for cellular rejuvenation. In experiments on old mice, SRSF1 overexpression using an adeno-associated virus slowed the development of frailty and extended the animals’ median lifespan by 14%, News-Medical reports.

An algorithm for assessing cell age

A team led by genetics professor George Church developed a machine-learning algorithm that determines the so-called transcriptomic age of cells based on gene-expression profiles. The model was trained on human skin fibroblasts obtained from donors of different ages and was then used to screen genes capable of influencing aging processes.

SRSF1, a gene encoding an RNA-processing factor, showed the highest result in the screening. In old fibroblasts, its overexpression reduced signs of cellular aging, inflammatory signals and disruptions of protein homeostasis, while also restoring DNA-repair programs. At the same time, the cells retained their fibroblast-specific shape and the expression of genes linked to their specialized functions.

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Testing in mice

For the animal experiment, the SRSF1 gene was delivered using an adeno-associated virus with liver tropism. The authors reported signs of liver rejuvenation and a systemic effect: the experimental mice became frail more slowly, and their median lifespan was 14% longer than that of the control group.

SRSF1 is an RNA splicing factor: it participates in the inclusion of alternative exons in some mature messenger RNAs, which may alter the functions of the synthesized proteins. The researchers recorded a pronounced trend toward changes in alternative splicing, but the mechanisms through which they trigger a comprehensive tissue-rejuvenation program still require study. The results were published in the journal Nature Aging.

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