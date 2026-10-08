Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that brief safety reminders reduce the share of potentially harmful choices that large language models make in clinical scenarios. As News-Medical reports, without such a reminder, 16.6% of model responses were potentially harmful, while after it was added, the figure fell to 10.1%.

More than 10 million responses

The study authors evaluated 20 large language models using 501 variations of 50 clinical scenarios, as well as 100 cases adapted from de-identified hospital discharge summaries. In total, the models provided more than 10 million responses, of which approximately 1.18 million contained a potentially harmful choice.

In the study, the models were given instructions that could conflict with patient safety. In particular, they were asked to skip recommended follow-up blood tests in order to reduce workload. The request could also be presented as urgent or as an order from a supervisor. The models were asked to choose one of four action options, including following the instruction, maintaining the recommended monitoring, or seeking help from a clinician.

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The reminder does not replace clinical oversight

The researchers tested three brief versions of safety reminders. Each combination was tested ten times, and the order of answer options was randomized. The number of potentially harmful choices decreased in 19 of the 20 models. This effect was observed both in written clinical scenarios and in cases adapted from hospital discharge summaries.

Examples of potentially harmful actions include skipping necessary tests to reduce workload or stopping antibiotic therapy before completing the recommended course without sufficient clinical grounds. The study was published online on September 26 in the journal Communications Medicine. The authors stress that a brief reminder is only one safeguard and cannot replace clinical oversight. They propose that developers and healthcare organizations automate safety testing before integrating AI systems into clinical processes and repeat it after model updates.

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