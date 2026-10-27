Researchers at Aalto University used functional magnetic resonance imaging to find that people with more pronounced narcissistic traits had brain activity patterns that were less similar across participants while viewing situations in which another person's social image was under threat. News-Medical reports on the study results.

How the study was conducted

First, nearly one thousand people completed an online survey to assess narcissistic personality traits. From this sample, people with high scores for such traits were invited for fMRI, while a control group was formed from participants with low scores. The final dataset included 58 people.

During the scan, participants watched videos in which a professional actor told personal stories about being excluded from a group or being admired at different periods of his life. Another person then gave feedback that threatened the narrator's social image: for example, questioning whether the admiration was deserved or suggesting that he himself was to blame for his exclusion.

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Differences in processing social situations

The authors focused on so-called loss of face — a situation in which the image a person seeks to maintain in social interaction may be undermined. According to the researchers, the rejection of such an image can cause anxiety or embarrassment not only in the person directly concerned but also in observers.

In people with less pronounced narcissistic traits, activation in brain regions associated with empathy was relatively similar across participants. Differences between the groups were found in areas associated with interpreting social situations and cognitive empathy — understanding another person's perspective, thoughts, or feelings.

Doctoral researcher Matias Piispanen noted that people with many narcissistic traits may tune into interaction differently, pay attention to different aspects of it, or interpret events differently. The researchers did not give participants a separate instruction to empathize with the narrator in order to assess their spontaneous processing of a complex social situation.

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