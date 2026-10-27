Scientists at ETH Zurich tested an experimental wireless implant in laboratory mice that can remove excess glucose from the blood. The device converts glucose into harmless gluconate through a controlled chemical reaction triggered by a small amount of electricity, Live Science reports.

How the device works

The reactor, about 2.5 cm long, contains an electrode with gold and platinum nanoparticles embedded in graphite felt. The reaction occurs only when there is sufficient power supply, so the intensity of glucose removal can be adjusted by changing the power delivered to the implant.

The device does not require wired power. A regular smartphone transmits low-level radiofrequency energy, and the implant’s electronics convert it into direct current to initiate the reaction. Combined with a continuous glucose monitor, the system receives real-time data on sugar levels and adjusts the power transmitted by the phone.

Results of the mouse trial

Over six weeks, mice with diabetes and obesity that received the implant had more stable glucose levels than untreated animals. They also lost an average of 10% of their body weight. According to the researchers, controlled switching of the reaction on and off prevented sugar levels from falling below safe levels.

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Separately, the team tested the device in a container holding 5 liters of sweet solution — roughly equivalent to the total volume of human blood. The implant was also able to control glucose levels in this system. However, the authors emphasize that such a test does not replace studies in larger animals and involving humans.

Next stages of research

Co-author of the study, biotechnology and bioengineering professor Martin Fussenegger, said the team still needs to demonstrate that the device can convert a sufficient amount of glucose in the human body while maintaining the catalyst’s safety and effectiveness over the long term. The researchers plan to continue testing in other laboratory animals and later in humans.

The implant is not intended to replace a healthy diet, physical activity, or preventive medicine. The developers view it as a possible addition to existing treatments for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

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