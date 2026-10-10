An international group of researchers, including scientists from the University of Nottingham and the University of Tsukuba in Japan, has discovered a previously unknown microorganism with the smallest genome among those identified. The archaeon was named Candidatus Sukunaarchaeum mirabile, or Sukunaarchaeum for short. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the journal Current Biology.

A genome with 189 genes

Sukunaarchaeum belongs to archaea, a group of single-celled organisms fundamentally different from bacteria. Its genome is less than half the size of the previously smallest known archaeal genome and contains only 189 protein-coding genes.

Despite its minimal set of genes, the genome retains genes needed to copy DNA and use genetic information to synthesize proteins. The microorganism was discovered during an analysis of genetic material from individual marine microorganisms, plankton. Related genetic sequences in marine samples indicate that Sukunaarchaeum may be part of a much larger group of organisms that has so far received little attention.

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Dependence on other organisms

At the same time, the archaeon has lost nearly all genes needed to independently produce nutrients and energy. This indicates its considerable dependence on other organisms for resources needed for survival.

About a quarter of the Sukunaarchaeum genome consists of genes for unusually large membrane proteins whose functions have not yet been established. Similar proteins have been found in some parasitic archaea, so researchers suggest that the new microorganism may exist as a parasite inside or alongside another organism.

Scientists identified the Sukunaarchaeum genome, but have not yet directly observed the organism itself or determined its host. Their next step is to find out where the archaeon lives, what it depends on, and how it interacts with other organisms.

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