Researchers at Rockefeller University have created a detailed map of interactions among essential genes in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. The scientists analyzed 762 genes and identified nearly 6,500 genetic interactions, News-Medical reports. The results were published in the journal Nature.

How the bacterial genes were studied

Studying genes essential for the bacterium is difficult because completely switching them off can lead to the microorganism's death. The team used a modified method of CRISPR interference, or CRISPRi, which makes it possible to reduce gene activity without irreversibly altering DNA.

The researchers developed an approach that makes it possible to suppress two genes simultaneously. They compared the effect of suppressing each gene separately and both together on bacterial growth. The difference between the expected and actual result indicated a functional link between the genes. The method was first refined using the related model bacterium Mycobacterium smegmatis and was then applied to the tuberculosis pathogen.

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Searching for antibiotic combinations

Comparing the interaction profiles of genes with known functions and previously uncharacterized genes helped identify new links in the bacterium's biological processes. In particular, several such genes, according to the authors, play an important role in the electron transport chain, which helps the cell produce energy. Additional experiments confirmed their involvement in the operation of one of the main respiratory protein complexes.

The scientists also combined genetic data with molecular structure predictions from AlphaFold 3. This provided additional information about the possible joint functioning of some genes at the molecular level.

The authors identified four synergistic drug combinations. Among them was a combination of an experimental compound and ethambutol, an existing anti-tuberculosis antibiotic, which enhanced bacterial killing. The researchers also found an antagonistic combination in which two drugs weakened each other's effects. The created map was made openly available to other scientists.

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