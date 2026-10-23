Scientists have created a single-cell atlas of approximately one million human neutrophils — the most common type of white blood cell — and linked individual gene activity profiles to metabolic indicators, cancer progression and the risk of death. News-Medical reports on the study, published in the journal Nature Immunology.

Data from 43 study datasets

The SCAHN atlas was compiled from 43 single-cell RNA sequencing datasets covering 781 samples. The researchers analyzed neutrophils from cord and peripheral blood, lungs, bone marrow, colon, liver, spleen and pancreas. The sample included healthy people as well as patients with infections, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and several types of cancer.

The analysis showed that different neutrophil subgroups reflect stages of maturation and immune activity. Immature cells expressing the AZU1 and LTF genes were more often found in bone marrow, cord blood and the spleen. In men, signatures associated with immature neutrophils were more pronounced, while women more often showed mature neutrophil profiles and interferon-associated signatures. These differences persisted after accounting for body mass index, age and smoking status.

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Links to disease severity and mortality

In severe COVID-19 and bacterial sepsis, neutrophil subgroups expressing MMP9, AZU1 and LTF were more common. Some signatures of immature and degranulating neutrophils were associated with greater disease severity and mortality. By contrast, CD74-associated signatures were linked to better outcomes.

The researchers also analyzed 8,205 tumor biopsies from The Cancer Genome Atlas database, data from the Framingham Heart Study, and electronic medical records of 430,588 patients from two databases. Individual neutrophil gene signatures were linked to less favorable metabolic indicators, the risk of developing diabetes, a higher risk of death from all causes, and a cancer diagnosis within seven years. At the same time, no significant association with new cardiovascular disease during this period was found.

Higher neutrophil counts in the blood, including within the normal range and among people without comorbidities at the start of observation, were also associated with an increased risk of several chronic diseases and, in one of the Stanford cohorts, with higher mortality. The authors stress that the retrospective nature of the analyses does not allow for establishing a causal relationship or confirming the clinical predictive value of these indicators. Prospective studies are needed for practical application.

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