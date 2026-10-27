An international team of researchers has developed about 500 machine-learning models to assess the risk of 20 common types of cancer. The models use routinely collected medical information, including medical history, lifestyle data and blood test results. The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology ESMO 2026 Congress, News-Medical reports.

Data from nearly half a million participants

Data from 463,620 UK Biobank participants, who were followed for about 18 years, were used to create the models. During this period, cancer was diagnosed in 57,055 people. The algorithms analyzed medical history, lifestyle, blood test results, as well as genetic and metabolomic data.

To test the models across different populations, the researchers used data from participants in Scotland and Wales, 42,036 people from the U.S. All of Us program, and more than 3 million people from the Japanese JMDC database. To reduce the impact of diseases that were already present but had not yet been diagnosed, cancer cases detected during the first year were excluded from the relevant models.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results varied by cancer type

For the combined measure for cancer types that can be predicted using routine clinical data, the models achieved an AUROC of 0.83 over a 15-year horizon. This metric, where 0.5 corresponds to random prediction and 1.0 to perfect prediction, was higher than the results of traditional statistical approaches.

The algorithms performed best for lung, esophageal and liver cancer. At the same time, their effectiveness was more limited for ovarian, breast and cervical cancer. For acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma, performance declined over a longer prediction horizon, which, according to the researchers, may indicate the detection of early signs of an existing but undiagnosed disease.

Routine blood tests and clinical history had the greatest predictive value. Genetic and metabolomic data improved the results only slightly. The authors noted that for certain cancer types, such models could become an inexpensive pre-screening stage before screening. At the same time, because the study is retrospective, further research is needed to determine whether this approach will help diagnose cancer earlier and improve treatment outcomes.

Read us on