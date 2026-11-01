Researchers at the University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed an experimental method for treating glioblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumor among adults. The method combines microRNA, specialized nanoparticles, focused ultrasound and microscopic bubbles. ScienceDaily reports, citing the researchers’ study.

How the method works

The team led by Professor Roger Abounader used microRNA, small genetic molecules capable of suppressing the activity of several genes associated with the development and growth of glioblastoma. Unlike drugs targeting a single process, this approach could potentially affect a number of mechanisms that support the tumor at the same time.

One of the key obstacles in treating brain tumors is the blood-brain barrier, which protects the brain from harmful substances but also blocks the delivery of many medicines. The researchers used MRI-guided focused ultrasound together with microbubbles to temporarily open this barrier in a specific area. During this interval, nanoparticles containing microRNA can penetrate brain tissue.

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Results in models

The technology was tested in laboratory experiments and animal models of glioblastoma. According to the authors, microRNA treatment slowed tumor growth and prolonged the animals’ survival. At the same time, the method remains experimental and requires further research before it can be evaluated with human participants.

Glioblastoma is difficult to treat because its cells spread into adjacent healthy brain tissue, making complete surgical removal of the tumor difficult. Standard treatment usually includes surgery as well as radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

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