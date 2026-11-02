Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine have identified new potential targets for antiviral drugs against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. They found viral RNA binding sites for three proteins, disruption of which significantly reduced viral replication in cells. News-Medical reports.

RNA and viral protein interactions

The study results were published in the journal Nature Communications. The team mapped previously undescribed interactions between the RNA that makes up the SARS-CoV-2 genome and proteins involved in viral replication and regulation. These include the primase cofactor NSP8, the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase NSP12, and the nucleocapsid protein N.

The study used the eCLIP method — enhanced crosslinking and immunoprecipitation. It made it possible to analyze protein-RNA interactions across the entire viral genome, rather than only in regions previously considered important.

In particular, the scientists identified an interaction between protein N and the 5′ untranslated region at the beginning of the viral genome. This region contains a complex RNA structure found in many coronaviruses. According to the authors, its interaction with protein N may regulate translation — the process of protein synthesis based on RNA.

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Testing in cells

The researchers also described a previously unknown interaction between NSP12 and RNA encoding the viral protein NSP3. According to them, this indicates that viral RNA may perform a regulatory function rather than merely serving as a template for protein synthesis.

To test the significance of the identified regions, the team used locked nucleic acids — short modified nucleic acids capable of attaching to specific RNA fragments and preventing their interaction with proteins. Blocking these regions reduced viral replication in animal cells, and similar results were obtained in human lung cells.

The authors view this as early proof of concept for therapeutic effects on RNA-protein interactions. Since some of the relevant proteins and RNA sequences are conserved among coronaviruses, such targets may potentially be less dependent on the emergence of individual virus variants.

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