Scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found that the innate immune protein cGAS is involved in regulating cholesterol levels inside cells, tumor growth and response to treatment. The study results were published on November 2, 2026, in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, News-Medical reports.

A new function of the protein

cGAS is known primarily as a protein that recognizes DNA in the cell cytoplasm and triggers an immune response. However, researchers found that it also acts in the nucleus: it binds to certain regions of the genome and affects gene activity.

The team mapped cGAS locations in the genome and identified the genes it affects. According to the authors, the protein is recruited to specific genomic regions by other proteins associated with cell-growth control and the stress response. There, cGAS increases production of the LGALS3 protein, which is involved in cholesterol regulation and affects the behavior of cells and tumors.

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Cholesterol and tumor growth

The identified mechanism reduces the production of acetyl-CoA, a molecule required for cholesterol synthesis. In the absence of cGAS, cells, by contrast, accumulated excess cholesterol. This changed the composition of cell membranes and activated a signaling pathway associated with increased cell size, tumor growth and cancer-cell resistance to therapy.

In experiments involving cancer cells and mouse models, tumors without cGAS grew faster and showed higher activity of this regulatory pathway. Restoring cGAS or LGALS3 slowed tumor growth and reduced cholesterol accumulation.

Response to therapy

Cancer cells deficient in cGAS also proved more resistant to doxorubicin and cholesterol-lowering agents. Restoring cGAS or LGALS3 eliminated this resistance in experiments. The authors emphasize that they do not yet have drugs for targeted intervention in this signaling mechanism, but plan to search for chemical modifiers for preclinical testing in different animal models.

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