Researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that some retinal cells that initially perceive blue light may transform during prenatal development into cones sensitive to red and green light. According to ScienceDaily, this process helps form the foveola, a small central area of the retina responsible for the sharpest central vision.

The role of retinoic acid

The scientists studied organoids—miniature models of the human retina grown in a laboratory from fetal cells. This allowed them to observe changes over several months that are difficult to study directly during pregnancy.

Humans have three types of cones that are most sensitive to blue, green, or red light. The foveola contains red and green cones, while blue cones are absent there. This cellular organization is important for detailed central vision needed, in particular, for reading and recognizing faces.

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According to the team's observations, a small number of blue cones are present in the foveola at weeks 10–12 of fetal development. By week 14, these cells appear to become red or green cones. Retinoic acid—a derivative of vitamin A—and thyroid hormones are involved in the process. The breakdown of retinoic acid limits the formation of blue cones in the center of the retina, while thyroid hormones, as the authors suggest, contribute to the transformation of the remaining cells.

An alternative to the previous model

For about 30 years, the prevailing scientific model held that blue cones appearing in the foveola later move to other parts of the retina. The new findings support another explanation: at least some of these cells change their type. At the same time, the researchers do not rule out that certain cells may also migrate.

The work was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The authors believe that a better understanding of foveola development and improvements in retinal organoids could eventually support research into cell replacement for macular degeneration, glaucoma, and other diseases involving vision loss. At the same time, the findings do not mean that taking vitamin A supplements can improve visual acuity in adults.

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