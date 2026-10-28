Researchers at McGill University have found that T cells can recognize the stiffness of the tissues around them. These mechanical signals affect whether the cells acquire the properties of tissue-resident memory T cells, which remain in the body after an infection and respond quickly to a recurring threat, ScienceDaily reports.

Impact of the physical environment

It was previously believed that the development of tissue-resident memory T cells was determined primarily by chemical signals. A new study published in the journal Nature Immunology indicates that the physical properties of the environment may also play an important role. According to the study’s authors, adaptation to stronger mechanical forces in tissues may be important for the long-term survival of such cells.

Scientists studied immune cells obtained from humans and mice. They were placed in specially designed collagen gels that mimicked tissues with different levels of stiffness. As the stiffness of the gel increased, T cells more often acquired features associated with tissue-resident memory cells.

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Further research directions

The authors plan to identify the specific molecular sensor through which T cells recognize the physical properties of their surroundings. Understanding how mechanical influence is converted into changes in cell behavior may help explain the mechanisms behind the formation of long-term immune protection.

The researchers also note that the results may be important for studying autoimmune diseases, allergies, and transplant rejection. They also point to the work’s potential relevance for cancer immunology: tumors often have a dense structure that makes it difficult for immune cells to penetrate inside.

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