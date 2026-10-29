The Biomolecular Nanotechnology research group, led by Professor Aitziber L. Cortajarena at CIC biomaGUNE, has developed an iron-based contrast agent for magnetic resonance imaging. It was tested on laboratory-grown human heart tissue showing signs of fibrosis. As reported by News-Medical, the substance accumulated predominantly in fibrotic tissue, while MRI signal intensity increased with the severity of fibrosis.

An alternative to gadolinium

The study, conducted in collaboration with Ana Villar's group at the Cantabria Institute of Biomedicine and Biotechnology, was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials. The authors view the development as a potential alternative to gadolinium-based contrast agents, which are used in most contrast-enhanced MRI examinations.

Cardiac fibrosis is one of the factors in the development of heart failure. Following damage to the heart muscle or prolonged strain, the body activates collagen production to repair tissue. When collagen accumulates excessively, the heart becomes stiffer, making it harder for it to fill with blood and pump it.

Gadolinium makes it possible to visualize damaged areas, but its use is limited for people with kidney failure. It is also known that small amounts of this metal can remain in various tissues for years, which is important for patients who require repeated MRI examinations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A protein with iron nanoclusters

The new material consists of a specially designed protein that encapsulates and isolates clusters of iron atoms measuring about 1.4 nanometers. According to the authors, the compound is stable, releases very little iron, and showed low toxicity to cells in the experiments conducted. It can also be produced in an aqueous environment without toxic reagents or extreme conditions.

In models of fibrotic tissue, the agent not only made affected areas brighter on MRI but also reduced collagen production and accumulation, preventing an increase in tissue stiffness. The researchers called it a theranostic material that combines diagnostic and potential therapeutic functions.

The development has so far been tested only on human cells and tissues in the laboratory. The next stages are expected to include studies of the substance's distribution and elimination from the body, as well as testing its performance on an actual cardiac MRI scanner.

Read us on