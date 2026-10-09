Researchers from Shanghai, China, including the Shanghai Geriatric Medical Center, Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University and Shuguang Hospital, have published a review on the potential impact of circadian rhythm disruptions on the tumor immune environment and metastasis. The work was published in the journal Cancer Biology & Medicine. As News-Medical reports, the authors summarized data from studies using single-cell RNA sequencing, intravital imaging and mechanistic experiments.

Impact on tumor spread

The review notes that epidemiological studies link nighttime light exposure, shift work, chronic jet lag and mutations in biological clock genes to a higher risk of cancer and more aggressive tumor spread, including in breast and colorectal cancer. According to the authors, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies circadian rhythm disruption as a Group 2A carcinogenic factor.

At different stages of metastasis, internal biological clock proteins may affect the epithelial-mesenchymal transition, enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix, and the properties of cancer stem cells. The authors also described links between circadian mechanisms and macrophage states, cytokine networks, blood vessel formation, platelet activity and the passage of tumor cells from the bloodstream into tissues.

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Need for research into treatment timing

The review emphasizes that the same biological clock component may both restrain and enhance metastasis depending on the tumor type, disease stage and time of day. The researchers pointed to the need to combine serial single-cell sequencing, circadian proteomics and intravital imaging.

If these findings are confirmed in patients, they could provide a basis for chronotherapy — selecting the timing of chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy according to the vulnerability of the tumor and its microenvironment. Compounds targeting BMAL1 and REV-ERB agonists are early development directions, while agents affecting CRY1 have shown early preclinical results. Their safety and specificity still need to be carefully verified.

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