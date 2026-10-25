In Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has approved a weekly payment of 100,000 naira per person for people placed in quarantine after possible contact with a patient with confirmed Ebola in the Federal Capital Territory, where Abuja is located. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

NCDC Director-General Jide Idris said the decision was made following complaints from contacts who were unable to run their businesses and carry out family responsibilities because of quarantine. According to him, the agency also pays for accommodation and meals for people housed in designated quarantine facilities.

Temporary assistance

Idris called the payment a temporary measure under emergency conditions. He noted that the expenses for it had not initially been planned and that the amount of assistance would be reviewed in the future. The head of the NCDC also said that states must provide premises, funding and other resources for working with contacts during public health emergencies.

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53 primary contacts

The NCDC identified 53 primary contacts of the patient: 44 people from the medical facility where she was treated and nine others. The second group included the patient's husband, driver and cook, three medical workers from another clinic, and three members of the team that collected samples for analysis.

The contacts were divided by risk level, and their condition continues to be monitored. Some people are under observation in designated facilities, while others may be referred for home quarantine depending on the risk assessment. Monitoring is to last for 21 days after the last possible contact. The NCDC is also identifying secondary contacts — people with whom the primary contacts may have interacted.

Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola case on October 20 — the first in the country since the 2014 outbreak. The patient is a 42-year-old Ugandan-born woman who lives in Abuja and returned from a holiday in Kampala. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, she arrived in Nigeria on October 3, and symptoms appeared three days later.

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