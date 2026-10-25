The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has expanded the requirement for international travelers to submit health declarations after an Ebola case was confirmed in the country’s Federal Capital Territory. NCDC Director-General Jide Idris announced the decision at a briefing in Abuja, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Return of broader requirements

Previously, the health declaration requirement applied to all international passengers, but it was later limited to travelers from certain countries linked to Ebola outbreaks. These included the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. After the case was confirmed in Nigeria, the restriction was lifted.

The NCDC has sent recommendations to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Further instructions are expected to determine how the measures will be implemented in cooperation with airlines.

Airport controls and contact tracing

According to Idris, preparedness measures were focused at five international airports — in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt. The port health service is working with aviation personnel, immigration and customs services to strengthen preparedness and screening at points of entry. Immigration and customs officials are also involved in these measures at land borders.

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In Lagos, construction work at the airport is complicating the work of the service. The NCDC plans to discuss these issues with aviation authorities. Idris also stressed that access to restricted areas must comply with established security procedures.

The Ebola case, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was confirmed on October 20. According to the NCDC, the patient was a 42-year-old Ugandan citizen who arrived in Nigeria on October 3 and developed symptoms on October 6.

Health workers identified 53 primary contacts: 44 people connected to the medical facility where the patient was treated, as well as nine additional contacts. The latter include, in particular, members of her household, people who assisted her at another facility, and members of the Federal Capital Territory team that collected samples. Contacts are being monitored for 21 days — the maximum incubation period for Ebola.

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