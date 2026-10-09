In Norway, the NOPARK clinical trial involving 410 people with early Parkinson’s disease did not confirm the benefit of nicotinamide riboside (NR) in slowing disease progression. The results of the study, published in JAMA, were reported by News-Medical.

The study was coordinated by Haukeland University Hospital and the University of Bergen. Participants at 11 Norwegian centers were randomly assigned to two groups: one received 500 mg of NR twice daily for a year, while the other received a placebo. Neither the participants nor the research teams knew who was receiving the drug.

Results on the symptom scale

The primary endpoint was the change in the MDS-UPDRS score, which assesses symptoms and functioning in people with Parkinson’s disease: a higher score indicates more pronounced symptoms. After 52 weeks, the score in the NR group increased by an average of 2.45 points, while it changed little in the placebo group.

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The adjusted difference between the groups was 2.72 points in favor of placebo. It was statistically significant but remained below the threshold usually considered clinically important. On average, the outcomes of participants taking NR were somewhat worse than those in the placebo group.

Effect on the dopamine system

Brain imaging did not show that NR slowed or accelerated changes in the dopamine system. The incidence of adverse events was similar in the two groups.

The study leader, Professor Charalampos Tzoulis, noted that NR affected NAD metabolism, but this did not lead to clinical improvement. The researchers do not recommend that people with Parkinson’s disease take NR or other supplements to increase NAD levels outside controlled clinical trials.

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