Low bone density linked to signs of faster brain aging — ScienceAlert

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States have found a link between lower bone mineral density in the spine and changes in the brain’s white matter, as well as faster deterioration in cognitive test scores. ScienceAlert reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Radiology.

Data from 715 participants

The scientists analyzed data from 715 participants in a long-term health research project. Participants underwent chest computed tomography scans and tests of thinking and memory. Several years later, they also had brain scans and their cognitive functions were reassessed.

To determine bone mineral density in CT images, the team used a specially developed artificial intelligence algorithm. Lower vertebral density measurements were associated with a greater number of white matter hyperintensities in certain areas of the brain. Such bright areas in scans may indicate damage to brain tissue.

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Not proof of a causal link

Lower bone density was also linked to measures of white matter fractional anisotropy, an indicator of its structural condition. The areas where these signs were recorded had previously been associated with executive functions, working memory, and attention. People with lower bone density also experienced a faster decline in thinking test scores.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that weakened bones cause cognitive decline. In their view, both processes may be linked to common metabolic factors of aging, including insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and menopausal changes. The researchers noted that chest CT could potentially help assess the risk of cognitive decline, but further research is needed for such predictions.

ScienceAlert

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