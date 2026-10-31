Researchers at the University of Michigan in the United States found that injections of the molecule norrin prevented vision loss in rats that developed diabetes. As News-Medical reports, after diabetes developed, the animals’ norrin levels decreased, accompanied by worsening vision.

Retinal protection

After norrin injections, researchers were able to prevent vision loss in diabetic rats. The treatment also reduced the loss of nerve cells involved in vision and prevented retinal cell death and inflammation at both early and late stages of diabetes.

Starting norrin treatment after vision impairments had already appeared prevented further deterioration in the animals. The research team also identified a number of genes affected by the treatment and continues to study their role in restoring the barrier function of blood vessels.

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Limitations of existing methods

Diabetic retinopathy occurs due to damage to the blood vessels of the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. If diabetes is insufficiently controlled, this complication can lead to blindness. Current treatment often targets vascular endothelial growth factor, VEGF, an excess of which contributes to the formation of abnormal leaky blood vessels in the retina.

Anti-VEGF drugs require several injections and do not provide complete disease control in approximately half of patients undergoing such treatment. In previous studies, the same group showed that norrin can counteract the effect of VEGF on the blood vessel barrier in cells.

According to the source, the work of David Antonetti’s laboratory contributed to identifying targets for a new approach to treating diabetic retinopathy and to the development by EyeBio and Merck of clinical trials of drugs that may increase the activity of cellular receptors that respond to norrin. All the described results were obtained in experiments on rats.

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