A Norwegian study found that an unfavorable lipid profile and elevated systolic blood pressure may explain part of the association between diabetes and a higher incidence of first heart attack. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in European Heart Journal Open.

Scientists analyzed data from 42,907 participants in Norway’s population-based Tromsø Study, aged 35 to 104 years. Data were collected between 1979 and 2016, while heart attack cases were followed through the end of 2019. During this period, a new heart attack occurred in 3,942 participants, including 357 people with diabetes.

Differences between women and men

After adjustment for age and year of birth, diabetes was associated with a higher incidence of heart attack: incidence rate ratios were 2.26 in women and 1.84 in men compared with people without diabetes of the corresponding sex. At the same time, the difference between the sexes was not statistically significant.

After simultaneously accounting for traditional risk factors for coronary heart disease, the figures nearly converged: 1.72 in women and 1.67 in men. Combined adjustment weakened the association between diabetes and heart attack by 33.6% in women and by 15.9% in men.

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The triglyceride-to-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio made the largest contribution in both groups. Across most age groups, men with diabetes had the highest absolute risk of heart attack. The authors stressed that the findings describe relative risks rather than identical absolute heart attack rates in women and men.

Changes before diagnosis

Unfavorable lipid indicators and elevated systolic blood pressure were recorded even before diabetes was diagnosed. In women who later had a heart attack, systolic blood pressure was higher before diabetes developed and continued to rise afterward. Body mass index in both sexes increased to obesity levels approximately 5–10 years before diagnosis and then declined.

The study is observational and does not prove causal relationships. The authors also did not distinguish between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and the age at disease onset may have been determined imprecisely for some participants.

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