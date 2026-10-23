In Norway, a study involving 92,551 full-term children found that small size for gestational age is associated with somewhat lower mathematics and reading test scores in grades 5–9. At the same time, differences associated with birth at 37 weeks of pregnancy mostly diminished by around five years of age.

News-Medical reports on the findings of the work published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. The researchers used data from the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort, linking them with the Medical Birth Registry and national standardized test results.

Size for gestational age and test results

The authors compared gestational ages from 37 to 41 weeks and fetal size, determined by birth weight while accounting for gestational age and the child's sex. Children with a measure below the 10th percentile were considered small for gestational age, those between the 10th and 90th percentiles appropriately sized, and those above the 90th percentile large.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Children born small for their gestational age consistently had lower mathematics and reading scores in grades 5–9. On mathematics tests, their scores were approximately 1.8–2.3 points lower than those of children with an appropriate size for gestational age, on a standardized scale with a mean of 50. For girls, this association with mathematics results was more pronounced than for boys.

The association with timing of birth weakened with age

Compared with children born at 41 weeks, those born at 37 weeks had lower language development scores from six months to three years of age and lower motor development scores from six months to five years of age. However, these differences weakened with age and were minimal by around five years.

In adolescence, gestational age was almost not associated with test results. An exception was a small negative association between birth at 37 weeks and the English test score in fifth grade. The authors stressed that the study is observational and does not allow conclusions about a cause-and-effect relationship. Among the limitations, they cited the loss of some participants during follow-up and the use of birth weight as an indicator of fetal size.

Read us on