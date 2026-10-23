Novartis presented in Toronto the results of two Phase III studies of remibrutinib for people with relapsing multiple sclerosis. In the trials, the drug reduced the annual relapse rate by 35.2% and 31.2%, respectively, compared with Sanofi's approved drug Aubagio, STAT News reports.

REMODEL-1 and REMODEL-2 results

Remibrutinib was evaluated in the REMODEL-1 and REMODEL-2 studies involving people with relapsing multiple sclerosis. Presenting the data at a multiple sclerosis conference, Heinz Wiendl, a neurologist at the University of Freiburg, said that this rate corresponds to approximately one relapse in 13 years.

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Comparison with Roche's drug

Roche's experimental drug fenebrutinib reduced relapse rates by more than 50% compared with Aubagio in its own pivotal studies. According to the publication, remibrutinib lagged behind Roche's drug on this measure but had a more favorable safety profile. This could help Novartis' drug compete in the market, STAT News notes.

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