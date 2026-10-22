A new observational study involving people with atrial fibrillation and a previous intracranial hemorrhage found that the use of newer anticoagulants was associated with a lower risk of ischemic stroke and death. At the same time, these drugs were not found to carry an increased risk of another brain hemorrhage, News-Medical reports.

Observation results

The study, published on October 21, 2026, in the journal Neurology, included 1,502 people with a mean age of 78 years. All participants had atrial fibrillation, and their intracranial hemorrhage had occurred at least four months before this diagnosis was established. The patients were followed for up to two years.

Fifteen percent of participants received newer direct oral anticoagulants — apixaban, rivaroxaban, edoxaban, and dabigatran. Another 29% took warfarin, while 56% received no anticoagulants. During the study, 57 people had an ischemic stroke, 45 experienced new brain hemorrhages, and 257 participants died.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Comparison of medications

After adjustment for age, high cholesterol levels, and arterial hypertension, researchers found that within a year after the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, ischemic stroke occurred in fewer than 1% of patients taking the newer anticoagulants. The figure was 2% in the warfarin group and 4% among those not taking anticoagulants.

A new intracranial hemorrhage was recorded in 1% of participants taking the newer drugs, 3% of patients taking warfarin, and 2% of people without anticoagulant therapy. During the first year, 5% of participants in the newer-drug group, 9% in the warfarin group, and 15% of those not receiving anticoagulants died from causes unrelated to stroke.

Compared with not taking anticoagulants, the use of the newer drugs was associated with an 83% lower risk of ischemic stroke and an 80% lower risk of death. Warfarin was associated with a 51% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 40% lower risk of death, but also with an 85% higher risk of brain hemorrhage. The authors stress that, due to the observational nature of the work, it indicates an association rather than proving that the drugs directly caused the identified differences. The results also do not apply to people who had a stroke or died within the first three months after the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation.

Read us on