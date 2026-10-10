Researchers have developed a method for cryopreserving mouse red blood cells using a fragment of a tardigrade protein and the sugar trehalose. After freezing and thawing, up to 89% of cells treated with the new method fully recovered, compared with about 82% when frozen with glycerol, News-Medical reports.

An alternative to glycerol

Red blood cells are frozen for long-term storage, including for rare blood types. Glycerol is usually used to prevent the formation of ice crystals, but it must be removed before transfusion, and this process can damage cells.

Scientists studied CAHS proteins, which help tardigrades, or water bears, survive extreme conditions, including freezing and dehydration. Instead of a full-length protein, the team used a fragment that provided a protective effect and combined it with trehalose, a sugar that stabilizes cell membranes and proteins.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tests in mice

At low temperatures and during subsequent freezing in liquid nitrogen, the combination of the CAHS fragment and trehalose altered ice formation and melting processes, protecting cells from damage. After thawing, the components could be removed by centrifugation.

The study results were published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. The authors also tested the biocompatibility of frozen, thawed, and washed cells. Transfusion of this cryopreserved blood into mice with anemia significantly increased red blood cell counts and hemoglobin levels without an inflammatory response. The researchers hope the approach will help develop more effective cryopreservation methods and protective strategies for blood able to function at room temperature.

Read us on