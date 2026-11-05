NT Health bans smart glasses in clinics — ABC News Australia

Australia’s Northern Territory Department of Health has banned employees from using smart glasses in all clinical facilities without direct approval from the agency. The decision was made as part of an internal review of privacy policy following a data breach at Royal Darwin Hospital, ABC News reports.

Restrictions on recording devices

NT Health Chief Executive Officer Susan Bowden said in a letter to staff that a working group had identified wearable devices capable of recording, including smart glasses, as a heightened risk to patient privacy and confidentiality.

Personal wearable devices with recording functions may not be used to record, photograph, livestream or otherwise capture patients, clinical interactions or protected information in healthcare facilities. Bowden noted that technology can improve patient care, but patient consent must be a priority.

Smart glasses or similar devices may be used only with direct NT Health approval for a justified clinical, therapeutic, communication, accessibility, safety or operational purpose. Such use must also comply with requirements on patient consent, privacy, security and records management.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leak of female patients’ data

The policy review was launched after medical observer Dr Neda Mogarehabed, who was at Royal Darwin Hospital for three days, posted photos and videos containing confidential medical information about 12 pregnant patients on Instagram. The materials were available to her 28,000 followers.

The report does not claim that Mogarehabed used smart glasses during her time at the hospital. Last week, Northern Territory Health Minister Steve Edgington announced the suspension of the medical observer program in which the doctor participated. He also referred the matter to the Northern Territory Information Commissioner and Northern Territory Police.

Australian Medical Association Northern Territory branch Vice President Dana Duncan supported NT Health’s decision. She said new technologies should be assessed on a case-by-case basis: in some cases a complete ban may be necessary, while in others they may be safely integrated into medical practice.

Read us on