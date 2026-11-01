In the UAE, Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) has launched a nationwide year-long campaign aimed at encouraging more women to donate blood voluntarily. The initiative is intended to raise awareness of the role of donations in ensuring hospitals have blood supplies for transfusions and emergency care, The National reports.

Contribution of female donors

According to Seha, 8,599 female UAE citizens have joined the donor registry since 2020. They have made 4,022 donations, helping replenish supplies for blood transfusions and emergency medical care.

Seha noted that a diverse donor base helps prevent critical blood shortages during emergencies and seasonal declines. Blood is needed by patients from different groups, including women with complications during childbirth.

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Activities throughout the year

The Seha campaign, which is part of healthcare operator PureHealth, includes awareness events for women, educational outreach, community engagement and donor recognition programmes. Its goal is to encourage eligible women to participate regularly in voluntary blood donation.

Dr Eiman Al-Zaabi, Medical Director of Seha’s Blood Bank Service, said that women are making an important and growing contribution to voluntary blood donation. To donate blood in the UAE, a donor must be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh at least 50 kg, be in good health and have an Emirates ID. Tourists and visitors are generally not allowed to donate.

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