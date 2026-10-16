Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found differences in the brain of a patient with Alzheimer’s disease between neighboring areas where treatment removed amyloid plaques and areas where they remained. Areas with nearly complete amyloid clearance had few or no tau tangles — another protein pathology associated with nerve cell damage and memory decline. ScienceDaily reports.

Neighboring brain regions compared

The scientists studied brain tissue from a man who participated in a clinical trial of aducanumab during his lifetime. In his late 50s, he was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Over four and a half years, he received 30 doses of the drug and died about four years after the last dose. Before his death, the man expressed a wish to donate his brain for scientific research.

During the analysis, specialists observed an uneven distribution of pathological changes. In the brain’s gyri, most amyloid plaques had disappeared and tau accumulation was minimal. At the same time, substantial amyloid deposits remained in adjacent sulci. These areas also showed more tau tangles, inflammation, and degeneration of brain tissue. This distribution was consistent with scans performed during the patient’s lifetime, which showed that the effectiveness of amyloid clearance varied by brain region.

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Study findings and limitations

The authors presented the findings at the 2026 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and also published the study in the journal JAMA. They note that the observation provides rare data from a human brain on a possible link between amyloid removal, limiting tau accumulation, and slowing neurodegenerative processes.

At the same time, the study includes only one patient, so it does not prove that clearing amyloid plaques itself directly caused the differences in tau levels and tissue damage. The work also does not determine exactly what proportion of amyloid must be removed for a lasting protective effect. The researchers plan to find out why certain brain regions respond better to therapy and whether starting treatment early, before substantial tau tangle accumulation, can delay the disease’s progression.

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