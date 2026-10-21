A study covering 110,538 surgeries found no reduction in the rate of surgical site infections, postoperative complications, or deaths due to air purification and sterilization systems in operating rooms. News-Medical reports on the findings published in the journal Anesthesiology.

How the study was conducted

Scientists tested the systems in 68 operating rooms over several years. Active devices that filtered the air and removed bacteria and other contaminants were installed in 34 rooms. The other operating rooms used inactive devices that were identical in appearance and noise level.

Each mode was used for four weeks, after which the systems were switched. Neither the patients nor the clinical teams knew which operating rooms had active units in operation.

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Authors’ conclusions

The authors note that the results may indicate that airborne bacteria are not a significant source of surgical site infections in modern operating rooms.

According to Daniel Sessler, a professor at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, it would be more appropriate to focus on other possible sources of bacteria, including the patient’s skin, bacteria from the gut, and preventing infections after surgery. He also believes that further research should assess such systems in less sterile settings, including hospital wards and intensive care units.

Surgical site infections can affect the skin, tissues, organs, or implanted material involved during surgery. According to the data cited in the article, they occur in approximately 1–3% of patients after surgical procedures, while the risk is higher for certain procedures, including colorectal surgery.

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