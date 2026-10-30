A review of 157 publications on clinical trials found that multivitamin complexes most consistently increase blood levels of folate and vitamins B6 and B12. At the same time, findings on other nutrients and clinical outcomes were heterogeneous, and the review does not make it possible to establish an overall clinical benefit of such supplements, News-Medical reports.

What the researchers analyzed

The review, published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, covered 103 primary intervention reports and 54 related publications, some of which concerned the same participant groups. The researchers searched for English-language peer-reviewed papers in the Cochrane Library, Scopus and PubMed databases through September 9, 2026. Studies were included if more than 10 people took multivitamins for at least two weeks.

Results for other vitamins and minerals were heterogeneous. The effects of supplements containing iron, zinc or iodine depended on baseline nutrient status, health status and the specific composition of the product. Increases in blood markers were not always accompanied by improved clinical outcomes.

Pregnancy, memory and cardiovascular disease

In individual trials, multivitamins were associated with better pregnancy outcomes and cognitive test scores. In particular, in the JiVitA-3 study, a micronutrient complex reduced the incidence of low birth weight and preterm birth compared with iron and folic acid, but did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in infant mortality up to six months.

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Data on cognitive function were also conflicting: analyses from the COSMOS project recorded benefits for certain memory measures and overall cognition, while the Physicians’ Health Study II found no overall cognitive effect. Prevention of dementia with multivitamins remains unproven. The large PHS-II and COSMOS studies did not establish an overall preventive effect on cardiovascular disease.

Safety and limitations of the review

Multivitamins were generally well tolerated during pregnancy, in older adults and after surgery. However, products containing zinc or iron sometimes caused mild digestive disorders. PHS-II reported somewhat more frequent rashes and nosebleeds, while COSMOS reported an increase in cases of gastrointestinal bleeding. Vitamin K may interact with anticoagulants, including warfarin.

The authors did not assess the risk of systematic bias or the certainty of the evidence, and they also did not conduct a meta-analysis. This limits conclusions about the magnitude and reliability of possible effects. The review was funded by an unrestricted educational grant from Haleon to Think Healthy Group; senior author Taylor Wallace reported an advisory role at Haleon and serving as editor-in-chief of the journal in which the study was published.

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