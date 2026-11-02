Researchers at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, United States, stated in a review of 28 studies that glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists may improve certain hormonal indicators and menstrual function in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). At the same time, data on ovulation, fertility and pregnancy remain limited, News-Medical reports.

What results were found

The authors analyzed papers on the gynecological and reproductive effects of GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy in patients with PCOS. They reviewed 1,416 records in four databases and included 28 studies in the final analysis. Liraglutide, exenatide and semaglutide were studied most often.

The most consistent changes concerned laboratory signs of hyperandrogenism — excessive androgen activity. A number of studies recorded lower levels of total and free testosterone, androstenedione and the free androgen index, as well as higher levels of sex hormone-binding globulin. Some papers also reported a reduction in luteinizing hormone. Data on clinical manifestations, including hirsutism and acne, were heterogeneous.

Menstrual function and fertility

Menstrual function was assessed in 13 studies. Three of them found improvements in menstrual frequency or regularity after treatment, primarily in women with substantial weight loss. Two papers described improved bleeding patterns and a lower frequency of amenorrhea, but other studies found no statistically significant differences.

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Nine studies considered ovulation, fertility and pregnancy. An increased ovulation rate was observed primarily when GLP-1 receptor agonists were combined with metformin. In a small randomized pilot study involving 28 women, the pregnancy rate during subsequent in vitro fertilization was higher after preparatory treatment with liraglutide combined with metformin than after metformin alone.

Limitations of the evidence

Nearly all included studies also reported reductions in body mass index, weight and insulin resistance, as well as improved glucose control. The review authors emphasized that it is currently impossible to determine whether reproductive changes are caused directly by the drugs or are a result of weight loss and improved metabolic status.

The conclusions are limited by the heterogeneity of the studies, small samples, short follow-up periods and the frequent assessment of reproductive indicators as secondary outcomes. The review did not analyze the safety of the drugs during pregnancy; separate clinical recommendations advise discontinuing GLP-1 receptor agonists before planned conception because of limited safety data for pregnant women.

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