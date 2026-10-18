Review of 41 studies links air pollution to glaucoma — Live Science

A review of 41 studies, presented in London, United Kingdom, at the 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, found an association between higher levels of air pollution and a greater likelihood of glaucoma and cataracts. Researchers recorded the strongest association for fine particulate matter PM2.5, Live Science reports.

Data from millions of people

The review combined the results of dozens of studies involving millions of people in East Asia and the United Kingdom. The authors analyzed the effects of PM2.5 and PM10 particles, as well as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide. In most papers, long-term pollution exposure was assessed based on its levels near where people lived, using data from government monitoring systems, satellite observations and computer models.

People with the highest PM2.5 exposure had 70% higher odds of glaucoma than those with the lowest exposure. An increase in PM2.5 exposure within the range between the 25th and 75th percentiles in individual studies was associated with 8% higher odds of glaucoma and a 4% higher risk of cataracts.

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Not proof of causation

The studies included in the review were observational, so they demonstrate a statistical association but do not by themselves prove that air pollution causes these diseases. Environmental epidemiologist Nidhi Singh, who was not involved in the work, noted that the association between PM2.5 and glaucoma was relatively consistent across the analyzed studies. The data on cataracts were moderately consistent but more variable.

Results for age-related macular degeneration were less consistent. The authors also found no significant association between glaucoma and nitrogen dioxide or ozone, or between cataracts and ozone. Sulfur dioxide and larger PM10 particles showed no significant associations with any of the three diseases.

Ophthalmologist Ahmed Alnabihi, a co-author of the review, suggested that fine particles may cause oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. According to him, these processes could potentially damage the lens proteins that maintain its transparency, as well as retinal ganglion cells that transmit visual information to the brain.

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