A narrative review of 57 randomized controlled trials involving adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes found that consuming whey protein before meals may reduce short-term rises in glucose levels after eating. At the same time, increasing overall consumption of milk and dairy products did not demonstrate consistent long-term improvements in glycemic control indicators.

News-Medical reports on the results of the review, published in the journal Nutrients. The authors analyzed 46 studies involving people with type 2 diabetes and 11 involving people with prediabetes. They assessed fasting glucose, glycated hemoglobin HbA1c, insulin resistance, and hormone responses associated with post-meal glucose regulation.

The effect depends on the product and timing

In the studies, a long-term increase in the amount of low- or high-fat dairy products — to three or more servings per day — generally did not lead to significant changes in HbA1c, fasting glucose, or the HOMA-IR index compared with the usual diet. The results depended on the specific product, its composition, processing method, added ingredients, and timing of consumption.

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By contrast, consuming 15–50 grams of whey protein before meals was associated with better post-meal glucose control in several trials. In one study involving 15 people with type 2 diabetes, 50 grams of whey protein consumed 30 minutes before breakfast reduced the overall post-meal glycemic response by 28% compared with water. Insulin and intact glucagon-like peptide-1 levels increased at the same time.

Long-term benefits have not yet been established

Some studies also recorded positive changes for yogurts fortified with vitamin D and calcium or products containing bacterial preparations. However, the authors noted that these effects may be linked specifically to the added substances rather than the dairy base.

Most long-term studies had small samples and lasted mainly from four to 24 weeks. Therefore, the review does not confirm that whey protein provides sustained long-term improvement in glucose control or can replace prescribed treatment and established dietary approaches.

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