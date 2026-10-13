A Cochrane review found no certain evidence that medical cannabis improves sleep or daytime functioning in people with insomnia. As News-Medical reports, the available data are too uncertain to draw reliable conclusions about the effectiveness of this treatment.

Nine studies and 537 participants

The review included nine studies involving 537 adults aged 18 to 76 who were receiving treatment for insomnia. Most trials concerned people with primary insomnia rather than sleep disorders associated with other conditions.

In eight studies, regulated medical cannabis products were compared with placebo, while one compared them with the antidepressant amitriptyline. In clinical settings, such products usually contain a controlled ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol and may be available as tablets, sprays, or oils.

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Effects and adverse reactions

Compared with placebo, medical cannabis showed little or no clinically meaningful improvement in sleep quality and satisfaction, total sleep duration, or daytime functioning. Participants taking medical cannabis more often reported mild adverse events, including dry mouth and dizziness. However, this finding is based on a small number of studies.

The authors also noted that evidence on a possible improvement in quality of life is of very low certainty: the pooled results allow for both a slight deterioration and a substantial improvement. The certainty of the evidence was assessed as low or very low because of the risk of bias in the studies, inconsistent results, and small sample sizes.

Limitations of the available data

The trials differed in the types of cannabis products used, which made it difficult to compare the results. The longest study lasted only 12 weeks, so the long-term effects of use have not been established. In addition, women accounted for 72.66% of participants, and the samples were skewed toward younger people. Therefore, the conclusions may be less applicable to men, older patients, and people with comorbidities.

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