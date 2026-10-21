The journal Sexual Medicine Reviews published a review in which its author proposed a model of changes in vulvar tissues after childbirth. It is intended to explain why pain during sex may persist in some women even after hormonal levels normalize. This was reported by News-Medical.

Five systems recover differently

The Postpartum Vulvar Tissue-State Model was developed by Dr. Laura Kelly of the Ronin Institute for Independent Scholarship 2.0. The review, published on September 27, 2026, summarizes 61 scientific publications in reproductive endocrinology, lower genital tract biology, neuroscience, pelvic pain research, and microbiome research.

The researcher identified five partially independent systems: connective tissue and skin structure, blood flow and nitric oxide signaling, local androgen activity, the nerves of the vaginal vestibule and the sensory system, as well as the vaginal microbiome. After childbirth, these systems undergo changes but do not recover synchronously.

According to the model, lower estrogen levels may contribute to tissue thinning, microbiome changes, and the loss of protective Lactobacillus dominance. At the same time, birth injuries and inflammation may affect the nervous system. The author suggests that tissues, blood flow, and the microbiome may normalize after breastfeeding ends, whereas nerve sensitivity may persist longer.

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Data on the prevalence of pain

The article cites data from a 2025 meta-analysis covering 65 studies: three months after childbirth, about 60% of women reported pain during sex. More than a quarter of study participants still had this symptom one year after childbirth. Among women who were breastfeeding, the rate of such pain was more than twice as high.

Kelly divided the postpartum period into three stages: acute remodeling during the first six weeks, the lactation period from six weeks until breastfeeding ends, and endocrine recovery afterward. The author calls the first six weeks the period of greatest vulnerability and a possible window for prevention.

Among the possible approaches requiring further verification, the review names tissue protection, adequate pain control after injury recovery, early pelvic floor muscle physiotherapy, and aligning the pace of sexual activity with tissue readiness. These are not clinical recommendations, but hypotheses for future research.

The model also suggests that cesarean delivery may reduce mechanical stretching of the vulva but does not eliminate hormonal changes. The author proposes testing this hypothesis, including by supplementing existing datasets with provoked pain testing in the vaginal vestibule area.

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