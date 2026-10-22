Authors of a review article in the journal Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism suggested that short intervals between pregnancies may affect the trajectory of mothers’ biological aging. As News-Medical reports, if the body does not have sufficient time to recover, changes associated with biological age could potentially accumulate during subsequent pregnancies.

What is known about biological age

Biological aging describes changes in cells, tissues, and organs regardless of the number of years lived. One of the study’s authors, Jesse Poganik of Harvard Medical School, noted that previous research had indicated a temporary increase in biological age during pregnancy. According to him, this measure reached its highest values in the third trimester or during childbirth.

At the same time, the authors emphasize that such short-term changes do not necessarily mean biological damage. Poganik also noted that a certain number of full-term pregnancies may be beneficial for lifespan.

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Long-term observations are needed

The World Health Organization recommends waiting at least 24 months after a live birth before the next conception in order to reduce risks for the mother and child. However, the authors noted that additional research is needed for recommendations based specifically on biological aging indicators.

For this purpose, according to the authors, it is necessary to assess women’s biological age over several pregnancies and then follow them for decades. Among the tools for such research, they named the study of methylation patterns in blood samples, brain imaging methods, and data from wearable devices.

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