Researchers at Flinders University analyzed recommendations for the design of handwashing sinks in healthcare facilities in 39 countries and found significant discrepancies between them. As News-Medical reports, the review in the Journal of Hospital Infection compared these guidelines with available scientific evidence on the spread of microorganisms.

The study’s author, Mikaela Todarello, a doctoral candidate in environmental health at Flinders University, said that the limited number of studies does not yet make it possible to determine which design elements best reduce the risk of pathogen transmission. According to her, sinks should enable effective handwashing without creating additional opportunities for microorganisms to spread.

Risk of splashes and bioaerosols

Microorganisms can accumulate in taps and drains. If a stream of water hits a contaminated surface, splashes can transfer them to nearby equipment and other surfaces. The review’s authors note that sink design affects the spread of microorganisms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In particular, flat bowl surfaces may contribute to water stagnation and produce more splashes than curved ones. Shallow sinks are associated with a wider spread beyond the bowl of small airborne droplets, or bioaerosols, compared with deeper bowls.

Drain location

The authors paid particular attention to the position of the drain. If it is located directly beneath the tap, the stream of water may strike it and generate droplets and aerosols, especially at higher pressure. Positioning the drain outside the water stream may reduce splashing.

Water flow, bowl slope, the location and manner in which the sink is used, as well as water accumulation, may also affect splash behavior. The researchers stressed the need for further studies in real healthcare facilities so that future design recommendations are based on compelling evidence. Professor Harriet Whiley added that better engineering design could reduce splashing, biofilm accumulation, and the spread of contamination.

Read us on