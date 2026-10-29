Review finds mixed effects of ketones on sleep — News-Medical

A review of studies published in the journal Nutrients found that ketone bodies may affect sleep stages and continuity, but the nature of this effect depends on age, sex, metabolic status, diet and circadian rhythms. The authors analyzed data from animal experiments, human studies and possible biological mechanisms, News-Medical reports.

Different results in animals and humans

Levels of ketone bodies — acetoacetate, acetone and β-hydroxybutyrate — increase during fasting, carbohydrate restriction, prolonged physical exertion or a ketogenic diet. At the same time, the authors stress that nutritional ketosis differs from dangerous ketoacidosis, which can occur in cases of severe insulin deficiency due to a significant increase in ketone body levels.

The clearest direct evidence was obtained in experiments on mice. Administering acetoacetate directly into the brain increased slow-wave activity on electroencephalograms during the NREM sleep phase. No such effect was recorded for β-hydroxybutyrate. Acetoacetate also reduced the release of glutamate, a neurotransmitter associated with excitatory signals in the nervous system.

In some studies involving healthy adults, short-term fasting or carbohydrate restriction was associated with longer deep sleep and shorter REM sleep. However, a change in the duration of individual stages does not automatically mean an improvement in overall sleep quality.

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Supplements and the ketogenic diet require further verification

In trained male cyclists, taking ketone esters after exercise and before sleep was associated with higher sleep efficiency, preserved REM sleep and less wake time after sleep onset following intense evening exercise. Repeated use of D-β-hydroxybutyrate in some studies also improved subjective sleep measures, but the results varied between studies.

A ketogenic diet in people with epilepsy was associated with changes in sleep structure, fewer nocturnal epileptic electrical discharges and better quality of life. At the same time, improved sleep may be an indirect consequence of seizure control, weight loss, improved nighttime breathing or recovery after exertion.

The researchers noted that current evidence is insufficient to consider ketogenic interventions an established treatment for insomnia. Larger controlled studies are needed to clarify the direct effects of ketone bodies, with objective measurements of sleep stages, breathing, nighttime acetoacetate and β-hydroxybutyrate levels, as well as cognitive indicators the following day.

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