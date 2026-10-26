Australia’s federal ombudsman, Ian Anderson, has criticized an algorithm used to determine the amount of government support for older people who need care at home. In a 104-page report, the algorithm used in the Integrated Assessment Tool system was described as unreasonable, unfair and lacking adequate human oversight, The Guardian reports.

Algorithm decisions cannot be changed

The Integrated Assessment Tool generates a recommendation on a care funding package based on data entered by assessors. At the same time, specialists cannot independently change the algorithm’s decision, even if they consider it clinically unacceptable or erroneous.

The report states that there is no meaningful publicly available explanation of how the algorithm converts entered data into an outcome. The report’s authors called it a technological “black box” and said that under such conditions, a reasonable person could not be confident in the fairness and consistency of the assessment system.

Concerns over consultations and oversight

The investigation also found that government information about previous trials and consultations created the impression that they concerned the current model of the tool and its decision-making rules. According to the ombudsman’s conclusion, these measures actually concerned early versions of the system and previous legislation, while no meaningful consultations were held on the current model.

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The report separately pointed to shortcomings in oversight of assessment service providers. The agency responsible for the system did not ensure compliance with contractual quality-control requirements and did not verify whether all assessors had the mandatory clinical qualifications.

Call to amend legislation

Anderson said the legislation should be amended so that assessors can themselves correct clinically incorrect algorithmic decisions. He also expressed doubt that the review procedure announced in July, under which assessors can refer erroneous decisions to the Department of Health and Ageing, is sufficient.

The ombudsman called for a comprehensive review of legislation on needs assessments and the rules on which the algorithm is based. The report also found that the agency had not implemented the recommendations of the Robodebt royal commission regarding transparency in automated government decision-making.

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