In Karachi, Pakistan, disciplinary proceedings against 64 employees of Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital following an HIV outbreak are progressing slowly. This was reported by Sindh province ombudsman Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput during a meeting with journalists in Hyderabad.

As Dawn reports, the ombudsman expressed disappointment with the pace of the disciplinary review. According to him, his office has completed criminal procedures concerning these employees of the medical facility, which is managed by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution.

170 reports of HIV cases

Rajput recalled that the hospital had reported 170 HIV cases. He subsequently reviewed complaints related to these cases.

According to the ombudsman, some infected children were socially isolated or excluded from schools. He stated that his office ensured they could continue their education.

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Rajput also claims that the children became infected through the reuse of syringes at the hospital. According to him, all children in one family tested positive for HIV.

Appeals concerning education and healthcare

The ombudsman also spoke about his office's work with complaints from Sindh residents. According to him, the institution previously handled around 8,000 appeals annually, while their average number is now about 25,000.

Rajput stated that 90% of complaints are considered within 90 days. Most appeals from the province's rural areas concern education and healthcare, he said.

He also said that Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad needs expansion and greater administrative efficiency to improve medical services.

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