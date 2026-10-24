In Michigan, United States, researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center found that an online resource and telephone coaching may encourage people to seek genetic testing for inherited cancer predisposition. Participants who received one of these programs were more likely to undergo testing or report an intention to seek it than participants in the usual-care group, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The randomized Michigan Genetic Hereditary Testing, or MiGHT, study involved 793 adult residents of Michigan. All of them met clinical criteria for genetic evaluation due to their personal or family history of cancer.

Participants were randomly assigned to three groups: telephone health coaching, independent use of a digital tool, or usual medical care. Both intervention formats included information about genetics and elements of motivational interviewing.

After six months, 5% of participants had undergone genetic testing, and after one year, 10% had done so. The study results were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

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Barriers to testing

According to the authors, approximately 10% of cancer cases are associated with inherited genetic variants. At the same time, only about one in 15 cancer patients who have indications for testing undergo it.

Among the barriers, the researchers named access to services, cost, privacy concerns, and fear. The authors noted that even informed people who want to undergo testing may not make an appointment or discuss it with a doctor.

People found to have a genetic variant associated with an increased risk of cancer may be offered specialized screening, monitoring, or preventive measures. For patients already diagnosed with cancer, the results of such testing may help in selecting treatment.

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