A large-scale survey of 50,000 people in 92 countries found that younger respondents more often gave lower ratings for mental health and well-being. As News-Medical reports, global indicators declined because of responses from younger participants, who reported lower life energy, emotional stability and psychological resilience. At the same time, researchers found more positive results among older participants.

How the study was conducted

The survey was conducted primarily online. Participants were asked 10 questions about mental health, including feelings of competence, optimism, self-esteem, positive emotions, engagement and life energy. Researchers also assessed common mental disorders, including stress, depression and anxiety, as well as overall life satisfaction.

The study’s authors from Columbia University collected demographic data on respondents’ age, gender, financial situation, employment and other characteristics. The results were published in the journal Social Indicators Research in the study “Global mental wealth: A multidimensional analysis of social, financial, and emotional well-being in 92 countries.”

Income, education and work format

Employed people and participants with higher incomes generally demonstrated better mental health and well-being indicators. The researchers did not establish an income threshold after which this relationship disappears: more resources were associated with higher ratings.

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In many countries, participants with a complete general secondary education or a lower level of education had lower indicators. Each subsequent education level was associated with higher mental health and well-being ratings. Higher results were also more often recorded among people who did not live alone: larger households reported better indicators. Workers with a hybrid work format rated their condition higher than those who worked only remotely.

Assessment of one’s own life

Respondents gave the highest ratings to relationships, a sense of meaning, competence, engagement and self-esteem. The authors suggest that this may indicate a gap between a relatively positive perception of personal circumstances and a negative assessment of external factors, including political and economic instability, which may intensify fear, stress and burnout.

The researchers cautioned against directly comparing ratings between countries. According to them, responses may have been influenced by participants’ awareness of the global nature of the study and a desire to present their country in a positive light. The authors also suggest that some young people may have taken part because they felt mental health issues were being ignored, while among the oldest participants, people with higher social engagement and life energy may have predominated. At the same time, in the authors’ view, these factors do not explain all the differences identified in the large sample.

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