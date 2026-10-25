In the Australian state of Victoria, people with psychotic disorders may have committed 43 of approximately 126 murders in 2024–2025, according to an assessment by forensic psychiatrists. This represents about a third of all such crimes, whereas ten years ago people with psychosis accounted for roughly one in ten murders per year, ABC News Australia reports.

Psychiatrists’ survey data

The figures were collected by forensic psychiatry consultant Rajan Darjee. His research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The psychiatrist surveyed nine specialists who prepare defence reports for Victoria’s courts in murder or manslaughter cases.

The specialists were asked how many people they assessed in 2024 or 2025 after they had been charged with such crimes had been diagnosed with psychosis, and whether they had been connected with mental health services. According to Darjee, there were 45 victims in the sample. Nearly 84% of people in the sample had previously received help from the mental health system, while half were in contact with relevant services at the time of the incident.

According to the researcher’s calculations, people with psychosis also accounted for half of stranger murders and two-thirds of killings between intimate partners and within families during this period.

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Criticism of the care system

Darjee and other psychiatrists interviewed by ABC News link the increase in such cases to problems with access to long-term and effective psychiatric care. They expressed concern about short-term hospitalizations, although a longer course of treatment may be needed to stabilize a person with psychosis.

Professor Patrick McGorry, who chaired the expert advisory committee of Victoria’s Royal Commission into the Mental Health System, described the data as the result of a failure of public policy. In his view, patients either cannot access care or do not receive the necessary continuous treatment.

Experts are also discussing the use of compulsory treatment, which they believe should remain a last resort but may be needed in certain cases. A Victorian government representative said the system is focused on the safe and compassionate treatment of people with severe mental illness, and that compulsory assessment and treatment are possible where legal grounds exist. Authorities stressed that rare cases of murder should not lead to the stigmatization of people with mental disorders.

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